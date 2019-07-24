Uncle pleads for justice after nephew injured in south London hit-and-run

A London man is pleading for justice after a hit-and-run collision left his nephew severely injured just three days shy of the teen’s 18th birthday.

Police say a pair of cyclists were travelling west on Exeter Road toward Wonderland Road at around 11 p.m. Sunday when one of the cyclists was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The vehicle stopped momentarily but then fled the scene, police say. Numerous witnesses were in the area, one of whom reportedly followed the vehicle and “detained a fleeing passenger,” according to police.

The vehicle was later found in a nearby parking lot.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Tristan Roby, 18, of London.

One day prior, Tino Casavecchia took to Facebook in a plea for justice.

“This is my nephew and godson, Tristan,” Casavecchia wrote.

“Instead of celebrating his 18th birthday like a normal teenager, he is spending it in the critical care unit with severe brain trauma.”

Roby has already undergone surgeries to repair injuries to his abdomen and leg and is awaiting another surgery to repair his broken jaw, Casavecchia wrote.

The uncle added that he hopes “the person who hit [Roby] will see this and grow a conscience.”

Few other details about the collision have been released, and police say the traffic management unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to contact police at to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).