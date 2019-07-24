Police investigating death in London’s east end

London police say they are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man in the city’s east end Tuesday night.

It was around 9:30 p.m. when officers say they were called to a home on Hansuld St. following a report of an assault.

“When we arrived there, [officers] found an adult male, aged 33, in medical distress,” said police spokesperson Roxanne Beaubien.

“He was then transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.”

There’s no word on whether police are looking for any suspects, but Beaubien told 980 CFPL that no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released about what sort of injuries the victim occurred. Police also haven’t revealed who made the 911 call.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).