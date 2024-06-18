Menu

U.S. News

Maserati driver who shot mother who cut him off gets 32 years in prison

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 10:53 am
2 min read
Screengrab of surveillance footage provided by D.C. police showing the moment a Maserati driver opened fire into a car that cut him off in traffic. View image in full screen
Screengrab of surveillance footage provided by D.C. police showing the moment a Maserati driver opened fire into a car that cut him off in traffic. Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department/YouTube
A 45-year-old Maserati driver from Maryland has been sentenced to over 32 years in prison after he shot a woman who cut him off in traffic, injuring her and her five-year-old child who was also in the car.

The terrifying road rage incident took place in Washington, D.C., and was caught on a surveillance camera. The footage shows the woman’s silver car merging into a lane of bumper-to-bumper vehicles, appearing to cut off the Maserati GranTurismo behind her.

The driver of the Maserati then exits his vehicle and walks towards the driver side of the silver car. As the silver car begins to pull away, the Maserati driver takes out a handgun and fires into the car.

The silver car quickly drives away and the Maserati driver walks back to his vehicle and appears to fire more rounds behind him. He then reenters his car, does a U-turn and flees the scene.

D.C. police obtained this footage during its investigation and shared it online and with local news outlets in a bid to identify the driver of the Maserati.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The news coverage “generated a tip that led to the identification of (Kenneth Miles Davis Jr.) as the owner of the Maserati, and ultimately, as the shooter,” prosecutors wrote in a Monday press release.

The road rage incident occurred in May 2021 and Davis was found guilty of multiple gun and assault charges following a three-week jury trial in January. On Monday, he was sentenced to 32 years and six months in prison.

The prosecution found that Davis fired seven times into the car in front of him before turning around and firing six more shots at bystanders.

A mother and her two children, ages five and 11, were inside the car. The woman was struck in the upper arm by a bullet and her five-year-old was injured by broken glass. Thankfully, the 11-year-old child was not injured, nor were any bystanders.

The woman who was shot identified Davis from a police photo lineup, according to a police arrest warrant affidavit, NBC reports. She told police she was “positive” that it was him.

Davis was found guilty of one count of assault with intent to kill while armed, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

He intends to appeal the decision. His lawyer, Marnitta L. King, said Davis “will continue to fight to prove his innocence.”

