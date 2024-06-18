LCBO workers moving closer to strike action that could shut Ontario liquor stores

Send this page to someone via email

The LCBO is asking for a third-party mediator to help rescue its talks with unionized workers as the province marches closer to a liquor store strike.

On Monday, the Crown agency responsible for alcohol sales in Ontario formally requested the union representing its workers agree to a third-party mediator to unlock talks.

While the two sides have several bargaining dates scheduled this week, the LCBO’s director of labour relations sent a letter to the union asking for a “mutually agreed upon third-party mediator” to try and break the logjam.

The move came after the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) received a 97-per cent vote from its members in favour of potential strike action.

The union also requested a “no board” report from the Ministry of Labour, the next step needed for workers to be in a legal position to strike.

“The LCBO remains committed to achieving a deal at the bargaining table without a strike by employees,” the provincial agency said in a statement on Monday.

“We have several bargaining dates this week where we will resume negotiations with a focus on achieving a renewal collective agreement with OPSEU that is fair for our unionized employees and helps the LCBO operate efficiently and effectively for Ontarians in a changing marketplace.”

They did not respond to questions about either the no-board report or a potential mediator on Monday but are set to hold an update in Toronto around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

A statement from OPSEU said that union president Joe Hornick and the leader of their liquor board employees local will “provide an update on the timeline for a potential strike and the workers’ core demands.”

The potential strike action comes as tensions between LCBO workers and the government flare over a deal to speed up the sale of beer, wine and pre-mixed drinks at grocery and convenience stores in Ontario.

The accelerated plan — which will be phased in beginning Aug. 1 — will see 8,500 new locations allowed to sell alcohol, potentially cutting into LCBO revenues. The union believes it is “clear” the policy will force job cuts and store closures.

Bargaining talks are set to continue through the week as the two sides look to reach a deal that would avert the potential strike.