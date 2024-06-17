Menu

Sports

London Knights 2024-25 schedule has been released

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted June 17, 2024 7:49 pm
2 min read
Jim Van Horne / 980 CFPL
Their last season only just wrapped up on June 2, but the London Knights’ next road has already been laid out in front of them.

On June 17, the Ontario Hockey League released its 2024-25 schedule as it prepares to welcome brand new league commissioner Bryan Crawford who takes over a set of reins held tightly by David Branch since 1979.

London will enter the 2024-25 season as defending champions after defeating the Oshawa Generals in the OHL Championship series.

The first rematch between the two finalists will happen on Friday, Dec. 6 at Budweiser Gardens.

The Knights kick off the year against the fortified Flint Firebirds with a home-and-home series that sees the teams collide in London on Friday, Sept. 27 before heading to mid-Michigan the next night.

The Knights will play five sets of three games in three days.

They will play more home games on Sundays (5) than they will on Saturday (1) and Friday will continue to be their predominant home night.

London will play 23 games on Friday nights between September and March.

March will be the Knights busiest month. They will play 12 games between March 1 and March 23 when they finish the season in Erie, Pa., against the Otters. Eight of the dozen games in March will be played on the road.

London will play a total of 13 games in November but those will be spread out over 30 days.

The holiday break for the Knights will begin following a game against the Sarnia Sting on Friday, Dec. 20 and will last until the team returns in a game against the Firebirds in Flint on Dec. 29.

The New Year’s home-and-home against the Sarnia Sting also returns for the first time since 2017-18.

In recent years the two rivals at either end of the 402 have played back-to-back games over the holidays but 2024-25 will mark a return to a game in London on Dec. 31 and a return meeting on New Year’s Day at 2 p.m. in Sarnia.

