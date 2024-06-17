Menu

Canada

Winning $66M Lotto 6-49 ticket bought in Calgary

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 6:05 pm
1 min read
The winning ticket to a $66 million Lotto 6-49 prize was purchased in Calgary. View image in full screen
The winning ticket to a $66 million Lotto 6-49 prize was purchased in Calgary. Richard Plume/The Canadian Press
A person who purchased a Lotto 6-49 ticket in Calgary is $66 million richer.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said the winning ticket for the June 15 draw was bought somewhere in the city.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The $66-million prize is a record-breaking Lotto 6-49 win for the Prairies, according to the WCLC.

“So, whether you’re a resident or were just passing through, if you picked up a ticket, you’d better check it,” WCLC said in a statement.

The prize beats out the previous record of $50 million, which was claimed six months by a group of three former co-workers.

