Winning $66M Lotto 6-49 ticket bought in Calgary

A person who purchased a Lotto 6-49 ticket in Calgary is $66 million richer.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said the winning ticket for the June 15 draw was bought somewhere in the city.

The $66-million prize is a record-breaking Lotto 6-49 win for the Prairies, according to the WCLC.

“So, whether you’re a resident or were just passing through, if you picked up a ticket, you’d better check it,” WCLC said in a statement.

The prize beats out the previous record of $50 million, which was claimed six months by a group of three former co-workers.