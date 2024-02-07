Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Lucky trio strikes gold: Calgary friends cash in $50M lottery win

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 6:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary trio hits $50M jackpot after 17 years of buying tickets'
Calgary trio hits $50M jackpot after 17 years of buying tickets
Three longtime friends in Calgary have won the $50 million Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball Jackpot drawn on Dec. 9. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, it’s their enduring friendship that is priceless.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In Calgary, three long-time friends and former colleagues are celebrating an incredible stroke of luck, each pocketing a staggering $16.6 million from a massive $50-million Lotto 6-49 win.

Carmen Austria, Gary Perkins and Catherine Wall — who have been buying tickets together for 17 years — hit the jackpot on Dec. 9, 2023.

“In the morning I got up, poured my hot coffee, picked up my phone and started checking the tickets,” said Austria. “It pops up and says: ‘This appears to be a winner of $50 million.’ I looked and I looked. I went up to my husband and I said: ‘Tell me I’m not reading this wrong.'”

Their winning ticket, a $10 investment, was purchased from the Scenic Acres Husky in Calgary.

Perkins recalled the moment he received a barrage of phone calls and texts from his friends, initially struggling to comprehend the news.

Story continues below advertisement

“It just didn’t register at first,” he admitted.

Catherine Wall, Carmen Austria and Brian Perkins take a selfie on the morning they discovered they were $50M winners View image in full screen
Catherine Wall, Carmen Austria and Brian Perkins take a selfie on the morning they discovered they were $50M winners. Carmen Austria/Supplied

“It has been a persistent, consistent disbelief,” added Perkins. “This cannot have happened.”

Get the latest Money 123 news. Sent to your email, every week.

All three newly-minted millionaires plan to share the money with family and have already spent some of the winnings on their own adventures.

“I wasted no time,” chuckled Perkins, recalling his visit to the Ford dealership the very next day.

Click to play video: 'Calgarians asked what they would do after $50M lotto ticket sold in Calgary'
Calgarians asked what they would do after $50M lotto ticket sold in Calgary

For Wall, the windfall meant an immediate retirement announcement at work. Her husband was able to retire as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are still trying to get our heads around it,” Wall said. “We were always friends and we started buying lottery tickets as part of the social thing.”

“I couldn’t sleep,” said Austria, who went to Chile for five weeks after discovering she was a winner. “I floated.”

The $50M Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball Jackpot winners are unveiled in Calgary. View image in full screen
The $50M Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball Jackpot winners are unveiled in Calgary. Global News

 

Their journey into the world of millionaires didn’t go unnoticed.

A friend’s gesture—a ‘Millionaires starter kit,’ complete with a bedazzled cup and a novelty money gun showering fake $100 bills—added a touch of humor to their newfound status.

Click to play video: 'A group of 28 co-workers shares $5M Lotto 6/49 jackpot'
A group of 28 co-workers shares $5M Lotto 6/49 jackpot
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices