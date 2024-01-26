Kawartha Lakes grandfather claims $250K on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Little Britain, Ont., man plans to put his lottery winnings towards retirement after claiming a $250,000 prize on a scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, Kenneth O’Reilly, 63, of Little Britain in the City of Kawartha Lakes, claimed top prize on the Instant Extreme Lucky Lines ticket.

O’Reilly says he has been playing the lottery regularly since he was 18 years old.

His winning was purchased at Ultramar on Simcoe Street in Port Perry.

“I checked my ticket on the self-scanner at the store and the screen said ‘Big Winner.’ I didn’t fully realize how much I won yet,” he said “I was so excited when I found out it was $250,000.”

O’Reilly, who works in the automotive industry, says he immediately called his wife to share the news.

View image in full screen Kenneth O’Reilly with his $250,000 cheque from the OLG. OLG

“She was at work. I could hear her colleagues cheering for us in the background,” he said. “My hands were shaking — I was so happy.”

The grandfather will share the winning with his wife and boost his retirement savings.

“It’s amazing. Getting this cheque gives me goosebumps,” he said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.