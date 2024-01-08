Sticky situation scores Kawartha Lakes woman $100K lottery win: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A literal sticky situation led to a $100,000 lottery win for a woman in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

According to the OLG, Carrie Handley recently claimed the prize on an Instant Plinko scratch ticket.

The win came as a result of buying two tickets, since Handley says they were stuck together when she initially attempted to buy one at King’s Minimart in Bobcaygeon.

At $5 per ticket, her $10 purchase paid off.

“When I went to purchase the ticket, two of them were stuck together so I figured I’d buy both,” she said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto on Jan. 2. “I saw I won $100,000 and I couldn’t believe it, I was so shocked.”

Handley says plays the lottery a couple of times each month but this is her first major win. The 48-year-old immediately shared the news with her partner when she learned of the win.

“I was hyperventilating. I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “He was so shocked and happy for me.”

Handley says with her winnings she plans to save for retirement and take some vacations.

“I never expected that much money from a $5 ticket,” she said.