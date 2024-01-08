Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Sticky situation scores Kawartha Lakes woman $100K lottery win: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 3:23 pm
Carrie Handley of the City of Kawartha Lakes claimed $100,000 on the OLG's Instant Plinko lottery scratch ticket game. View image in full screen
Carrie Handley of the City of Kawartha Lakes claimed $100,000 on the OLG's Instant Plinko lottery scratch ticket game. OLG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A literal sticky situation led to a $100,000 lottery win for a woman in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

According to the OLG, Carrie Handley recently claimed the prize on an Instant Plinko scratch ticket.

The win came as a result of buying two tickets, since Handley says they were stuck together when she initially attempted to buy one at King’s Minimart in Bobcaygeon.

At $5 per ticket, her $10 purchase paid off.

“When I went to purchase the ticket, two of them were stuck together so I figured I’d buy both,” she said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto on Jan. 2. “I saw I won $100,000 and I couldn’t believe it, I was so shocked.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Handley says plays the lottery a couple of times each month but this is her first major win. The 48-year-old immediately shared the news with her partner when she learned of the win.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was hyperventilating. I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “He was so shocked and happy for me.”

Handley says with her winnings she plans to save for retirement and take some vacations.

“I never expected that much money from a $5 ticket,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Minden woman wins $500,000 on OLG Plinko game'
Minden woman wins $500,000 on OLG Plinko game
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices