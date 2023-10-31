Bobcaygeon couple plan to have a ‘very nice Christmas’ after lottery win: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A couple from Bobcaygeon, Ont., plan to have a “very nice Christmas,” thanks to their recent $100,000 lottery win.

According to the OLG, Kathleen McKenzie and Robert Edgar Hammond of Bobcaygeon claimed the top prize on an Instant Crossword Triple ticket.

While doing errands, Robert says he bought the $5 ticket winning ticket at Lakeside Jug City on King Street in Bobcaygeon. Kathleen says at home in her “usual spot” she checked the tickets he had purchased via the OLG’s app.

“I heard the winning jingle and did a double take, then scanned it again and yelled for Robert,” she said.

Robert says he ran downstairs thinking his wife had injured herself.

“When she told me about the win, I went right to the store to verify the ticket,” he said.

The couple say they are regular lottery winners and this marks their first big win.

“I felt like Robert was at the store forever,” Kathleen said. “I was buzzing with excitement. I am thrilled — it feels wonderful.”

With their winnings, Kathleen intends to purchase a new vehicle.

“Our family will have a very nice Christmas this year,” she said.