Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Second-quarter gaming revenue up for Peterborough, Cavan-Monaghan: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 11:46 am
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has announced a second-quarter payment of $800,021 to the City of Peterborough for hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough. View image in full screen
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has announced a second-quarter payment of $800,021 to the City of Peterborough for hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough. Global News file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When compared with the first quarter, second-quarter gaming revenue payments saw slight increases for both the City of Peterborough and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

On Wednesday, the  Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced a second-quarter payment of $800,021 to the City of Peterborough for hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough.

The payment for the second quarter (July 1 to Sept. 30) is up from the first-quarter payment of over $789,000 issued in the spring, encompassing April 1 to June 30.

The $800,000 payment is also higher than the 2022 second-quarter payment of over $791,000.

To date during the OLG’s fiscal year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), the city has received $1,589,950 in gaming revenue.

Since Shorelines Casino Peterborough in the city’s west end opened in October 2018, the city has received $10,994,315 in gaming revenue, according to the OLG.

Story continues below advertisement

Cavan Monaghan Township

OLG also reported Wednesday that neighbouring Cavan Monaghan Township received a second-quarter payment of $89,929 for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs in Fraserville, south of Peterborough.

It’s just over $4,500 more than the $85,424 first-quarter payment issued this spring.

Trending Now

However, the payment is down from the more than $112,000 issued during the same time a year ago.

Since the gaming site opened in November 1999, Cavan Monaghan has received $61,549,191, the OLG reports.

Great Canadian Gaming owns both the Peterborough and Fraserville sites.

Click to play video: 'Pickering security guard killed after Thanksgiving casino shooting'
Pickering security guard killed after Thanksgiving casino shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices