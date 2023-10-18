Second-quarter gaming revenue up for Peterborough, Cavan-Monaghan: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

When compared with the first quarter, second-quarter gaming revenue payments saw slight increases for both the City of Peterborough and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

On Wednesday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced a second-quarter payment of $800,021 to the City of Peterborough for hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough.

The payment for the second quarter (July 1 to Sept. 30) is up from the first-quarter payment of over $789,000 issued in the spring, encompassing April 1 to June 30.

The $800,000 payment is also higher than the 2022 second-quarter payment of over $791,000.

To date during the OLG’s fiscal year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), the city has received $1,589,950 in gaming revenue.

Since Shorelines Casino Peterborough in the city’s west end opened in October 2018, the city has received $10,994,315 in gaming revenue, according to the OLG.

Cavan Monaghan Township

OLG also reported Wednesday that neighbouring Cavan Monaghan Township received a second-quarter payment of $89,929 for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs in Fraserville, south of Peterborough.

It’s just over $4,500 more than the $85,424 first-quarter payment issued this spring.

However, the payment is down from the more than $112,000 issued during the same time a year ago.

Since the gaming site opened in November 1999, Cavan Monaghan has received $61,549,191, the OLG reports.

Great Canadian Gaming owns both the Peterborough and Fraserville sites.