OLG makes second-quarter gaming revenue payments to Peterborough, Cavan Monaghan Township

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says more than $903,000 in second-quarter gaming revenue payments were recently made in the Peterborough area.

The payments encompass gaming revenue from July 1 to Sept. 30.

According to the OLG, the City of Peterborough received $791,037 in second-quarter gaming revenue for hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough, up from $719,930 reported in the first quarter.

To date this fiscal year (April 1 to March 31, 2023), the city has received $1,510,427.

Since the casino opened in October 2018, Peterborough has received $7,980,492 in non-tax gaming revenue, the OLG reports.

Cavan Monaghan Township received a second-quarter payment was $$112,579 for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs in Fraserville. The payment is up from the first quarter total of $109,068. Over the fiscal year, the township has received $221,647 in gaming revenue.

Since the site opened in November 1999, the township has received $61,209,510 in non-tax gaming revenue, the OLG says.

Great Canadian Gaming owns both gaming sites.

Payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement, which determines the amount of funding that municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility.

The OLG says since 1994, host communities across the province have received more than $1.86 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.