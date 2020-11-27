Calgary Lotto 6/49 winner to use $1M windfall to retire

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary woman who won $1 million on her Lotto 6/49 ticket says she plans to use the money to retire.

Pamela Dyck-Viner claimed the $1-million guaranteed prize on the Oct. 28 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I can retire now, which is just perfect,” she said in a news release. “Then I’m going to give some to my kids. Maybe also do some travelling once it’s safe.”

Dyck-Viner purchased her ticket the day of the draw as part of a $20 triple pack at the Sobey’s on Tuscany Boulevard Northwest and used the Lotto Spot! app to check if she had won.

“I didn’t believe it,” Dyck-Viner recalled. “I pushed my phone across the counter to my boyfriend and told him to tell me what it said.”

She said she checked the ticket a few more times — “probably about 7, at least that day” — before calling the number on her ticket to verify her win.