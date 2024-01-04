New car in the sight of $1M Lotto 649 winner from Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Alan Slote says the cash from his “first big win” with Lotto 649 is earmarked for a new car, his family and donations for his favourite causes.

“This is a huge blessing and an unreal moment,” said the 80-year-old who’s been playing for some 30 years.

Slote says he discovered his $1-million “windfall” from the Nov. 22, 2023 Gold Ball Draw while on a grocery run.

View image in full screen Alan Slote of Hamilton says his million-dollar lotto pickup is his “first big win.” OLG

“My wife was loading up the groceries and I quickly called her over to double-check the win. Our jaws dropped,” he recalled.

Story continues below advertisement

“It took me so long to process this. I wasn’t able to process all the zeroes. We were both very emotional.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The retiree says he usually plays Lotto 649 and Lotto Max on shopping days.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fortinos on Dundurn Street.