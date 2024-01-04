Menu

Canada

New car in the sight of $1M Lotto 649 winner from Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 2:27 pm
Hamilton's Alan Slote picked up a $1-million Lotto 649 prize via the Gold Ball Draw on Nov. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton's Alan Slote picked up a $1-million Lotto 649 prize via the Gold Ball Draw on Nov. 22, 2023. OLG
Hamilton’s Alan Slote says the cash from his “first big win” with Lotto 649 is earmarked for a new car, his family and donations for his favourite causes.

“This is a huge blessing and an unreal moment,” said the 80-year-old who’s been playing for some 30 years.

Slote says he discovered his $1-million “windfall” from the Nov. 22, 2023 Gold Ball Draw while on a grocery run.

Alan Slote of Hamilton says his million-dollar lotto pickup is his “first big win.” View image in full screen
Alan Slote of Hamilton says his million-dollar lotto pickup is his “first big win.” OLG
“My wife was loading up the groceries and I quickly called her over to double-check the win. Our jaws dropped,” he recalled.

“It took me so long to process this. I wasn’t able to process all the zeroes. We were both very emotional.”

The retiree says he usually plays Lotto 649 and Lotto Max on shopping days.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fortinos on Dundurn Street.

