Dog found shot by Ontario owner next to home, 2 suspects wanted

York Regional Police say they are searching for two suspects after a dog was shot at a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.
Police said on June 14, at about 9:40 p.m., a homeowner had arrived home with his two dogs. The dogs got out of the vehicle and ran towards the side of the garage while barking.
“The homeowner heard a single gunshot, ran to the side of the garage and found one of the dogs was injured,” police said.
Two male suspects in dark clothing then fled the area. York Regional Police told Global News they are still searching for a motive as to why the suspects were on the homeowner’s property.
When officers arrived, police said the canine unit administered first-aid to the injured dog. The dog was sent to a local animal hospital and is now in stable condition. Police could not elaborate on the breed or size of the injured dog.
The shooting happened in the area of McCowan Road and Bloomington Road. Police said the canine unit was able to track the suspects to a nearby residence where investigators believe they then fled in a vehicle.
Police ask anyone with information to call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
