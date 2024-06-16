Menu

Crime

Charges laid after vehicle theft at downtown Red Deer restaurant

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 16, 2024 5:46 pm
1 min read
An RCMP vehicle is parked in front of their headquarters in Montreal, Thursday March 7, 2024. View image in full screen
A 26-year-old man from Red Deer, Alta., faces several charges after stealing a vehicle at a restaurant in the city's downtown. Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press
A 26-year-old man from Red Deer, Alta., faces several charges after stealing a vehicle at a restaurant in the city’s downtown.

Jesse David Hagel, 26, of Red Deer, Alta., was charged with robbery, dangerous driving, failure to remain and theft under $5,000. He also faces two counts of attempted theft over $5,000, and one count each of fraudulently obtaining food and mischief.

Red Deer RCMP responded around 3:30 p.m. Friday to a motor vehicle theft at Original Joe’s, a popular restaurant and bar. Before officers could arrive, the Hagel fled the scene, running red lights and driving erratically before eventually ditching the vehicle.

“He then fled on foot and ran in front of cars, stopping traffic, attempting to get into vehicles and was able to convince a driver to give him a ride,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Shortly after, the Red Deer RCMP received calls stating the same male was attempting to steal vehicles in the Superstore parking lot.”

Police said Hagel stole a woman’s keys, but a man standing nearby chased him away. When he tried getting into another vehicle, Hagel was detained by two men until police arrived.

Hagel was brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody. He is expected to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on June 28.

Police are thanking the public for helping protect the victim and apprehend the suspect.

