Entertainment

Recipe: Father’s Day grilled beef with potato salad and grilled asparagus

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 16, 2024 1:38 pm
Cooking Together: Father’s Day Grilled Beef with Potato Salad
Chef Ned Bell shows how to make a perfect dinner dish for dad — a Father's Day grilled beef with potato salad and grilled asparagus.
Chef Ned Bell shows how to make a perfect dinner dish for dad — a Father's Day grilled beef with potato salad and grilled asparagus.

Ingredients

B.C. beef:

  • 1 6-8 ounce striploin

Warm B.C. potato salad:

  • 2-3 lbs BCFresh potatoes, peeled and simmered in salted boiling water until just tender
  • 4 tbsp BC Dairy sour cream
  • 1 tbsp kosher salt
  • 1 tbsp cracked black pepper
  • 1 tsp chili powder (optional: cayenne for extra spice)
  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar (alternatives: apple cider, rice wine, or white wine vinegar)

Fresh herb and grain mustard vinaigrette:

  • 2 tbsp chopped shallots
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 tbsp fresh herbs (chives, parsley, green onions)
  • 2 tbsp grain mustard
  • 1 tsp kosher salt

Asparagus:

  • 6-7 stalks per person
  • Olive oil and salt for seasoning

Preparation

To grill or cook:

  1. Preheat grill/pan:
    • Heat grill to medium/high.
    • Clean grill thoroughly.
  2. Season steaks:
    • Season with olive oil, salt, and your favourite steak seasoning.
  3. Grill steaks:
    • Place steaks on grill/pan, let them cook without moving for 2-3 minutes.
    • Rotate 45 degrees to create diamond grill marks, cook for another 2-3 minutes.
    • Flip steaks, repeat the process for another 3-4 minutes.
  4. Rest steaks:
    • Rest steaks for as long as they were cooked to relax and tenderize the meat.

Warm B.C. potato salad:

  1. Cook potatoes until tender.
  2. Strain water and mix warm potatoes with sour cream, salt, pepper, chili powder, and vinegar.

Fresh herb and grain mustard vinaigrette:

  1. Sauté shallots in olive oil over medium heat for 1 minute.
  2. Add fresh herbs, grain mustard, and salt.

Grilled asparagus:

  1. Season asparagus with olive oil and salt.
  2. Grill lightly on all sides.

Serve:

  1. Arrange the grilled beef, warm potato salad, and grilled asparagus on a plate.
  2. Spoon vinaigrette over the top.

Enjoy the meal!

