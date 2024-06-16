Recipe: Father’s Day grilled beef with potato salad and grilled asparagus

Chef Ned Bell shows how to make a perfect dinner dish for dad — a Father’s Day grilled beef with potato salad and grilled asparagus.
Ingredients
B.C. beef:
- 1 6-8 ounce striploin
Warm B.C. potato salad:
- 2-3 lbs BCFresh potatoes, peeled and simmered in salted boiling water until just tender
- 4 tbsp BC Dairy sour cream
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 1 tbsp cracked black pepper
- 1 tsp chili powder (optional: cayenne for extra spice)
- 2 tbsp red wine vinegar (alternatives: apple cider, rice wine, or white wine vinegar)
Fresh herb and grain mustard vinaigrette:
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
- 2 tbsp chopped shallots
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 4 tbsp fresh herbs (chives, parsley, green onions)
- 2 tbsp grain mustard
- 1 tsp kosher salt
Asparagus:
- 6-7 stalks per person
- Olive oil and salt for seasoning
Preparation
To grill or cook:
- Preheat grill/pan:
- Heat grill to medium/high.
- Clean grill thoroughly.
- Season steaks:
- Season with olive oil, salt, and your favourite steak seasoning.
- Grill steaks:
- Place steaks on grill/pan, let them cook without moving for 2-3 minutes.
- Rotate 45 degrees to create diamond grill marks, cook for another 2-3 minutes.
- Flip steaks, repeat the process for another 3-4 minutes.
- Rest steaks:
- Rest steaks for as long as they were cooked to relax and tenderize the meat.
Warm B.C. potato salad:
- Cook potatoes until tender.
- Strain water and mix warm potatoes with sour cream, salt, pepper, chili powder, and vinegar.
Fresh herb and grain mustard vinaigrette:
- Sauté shallots in olive oil over medium heat for 1 minute.
- Add fresh herbs, grain mustard, and salt.
Grilled asparagus:
- Season asparagus with olive oil and salt.
- Grill lightly on all sides.
Serve:
- Arrange the grilled beef, warm potato salad, and grilled asparagus on a plate.
- Spoon vinaigrette over the top.
Enjoy the meal!
More on Entertainment
- Kate Winslet: Kissing Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t ‘all it’s cracked up to be’
- Nova Scotia man and lotto guru wins $1M prize, says ‘he’s going to be rich’
- Kevin Spacey cries, says he’s in debt ‘many millions’ in new interview
- Our Lady Peace ‘buzzing’ ahead of concert before Stanley Cup final game in Edmonton
Comments