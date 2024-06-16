Fire destroys five structures at trailer park in Malakwa, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews in the Shuwap are continuing to investigate what caused a massive fire at a mobile home park earlier this week.

The fire broke out Monday night at Green Acres Park around 8 p.m. Four fire departments responded, including the Malakwa, Sicamous, Swansea Point, and Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Departments.

“(The fire) was actually quite large, I would say the flames were taller than the trailer, so at least 12 feet high,” said resident, Jordan Bentey. “Those trailers, they burn instantly. In 15 minutes, the whole thing is in flames.”

The initial callout was for one trailer, which was almost fully involved when crews arrived. The fire eventually destroyed the unit.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Once the fire departments got the fire under control, members left the scene and returned in the morning to check for hot spots and re-ignition.

Story continues below advertisement

“They did come out and look around four (Tuesday) morning. The deputy chief arrived, he walked about with the owner and there was nothing to indicate that the fire had rekindled at that point,” said Sean Couborugh chief of the CSRD Regional Fire Department.

However, 10 minutes after the deputy chief left the property, the fire took off, destroying four more trailers.

“Something happened to very quickly spread that fire. We have some reports that some neighbours heard a pop. We’re still investigating and that investigation will be going on for a while,” Couborough said.

Resident, Jordan Bentey expressed concerns about the fire department leaving after initially putting out the blaze.

“They actually left for a couple of hours, which is a pretty big deal to some people here considering it cost about five more trailers,” Bentey said.

According to the fire chief, that’s common for rural departments.

“With rural fire fighting, our resources are kind of limited. A typical practice is to leave homeowners or neighbours on fire watch, which was done in this case,” Couborough said.

“The fire watch did work. They did call the fire department to come back out.”

Of the five structures lost, two were abandoned, but three were occupied, leaving some residents displaced.