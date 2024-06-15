Menu

Crime

Edmonton man seriously injured in shooting near Whyte Avenue

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 6:44 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police department's downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alta., on April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo. An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police department's downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alta., on April 12, 2023. Don Denton / The Canadian Press
Edmonton police are investigating after a man sustained serious injuries late Saturday morning after a shooting in the city’s south end.

Officers responded around 12:05 p.m. to a weapons complaint in an alley east of 75th Street between 83rd and 84th Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound.

“It was reported to police that the male complainant was riding his skateboard on a residential driveway facing the alley when an unidentified SUV parked nearby,” Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison told Global News in an email.

“The driver and passenger exited the vehicle, at which time the driver fired one gunshot at the male, striking the complainant. The SUV then fled the scene.”

Pattison said EMS treated the man and took him to hospital with “serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police do not have a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to contact the EPS Complaint Line or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

