Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a fatal downtown stabbing.

Matthew Gerald Tomack Pelletier, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ricky Mancheese, 49, police said.

1:01 Winnipeg police identify 49-year-old man as homicide victim

Mancheese was found in the 400 block of Kennedy Street just before noon on Tuesday and was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they were able to quickly identify a suspect and arrested Pelletier the next day.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).