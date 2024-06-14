Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a fatal downtown stabbing.

Matthew Gerald Tomack Pelletier, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ricky Mancheese, 49, police said.

Winnipeg police identify 49-year-old man as homicide victim

Mancheese was found in the 400 block of Kennedy Street just before noon on Tuesday and was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said they were able to quickly identify a suspect and arrested Pelletier the next day.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Fatal Kennedy Street stabbing prompts Winnipeg homicide investigation
