Crocodile turned into local feast after it kills several pets in Australia community

Send this page to someone via email

It may be a dog-eat-dog world, but one remote Australian community has served just desserts to an infamous crocodile that was harassing locals and their pets.

The 3.63-metre-long saltwater crocodile was reported “stalking and lunging” at children and adults in the township of Bulla from the nearby Baines River, according to local authorities.

During its reign of terror, the croc claimed the lives of several beloved community dogs. It was often seen about 250 metres from nearby homes in the region.

As a result, the Northern Territory Police said they on Tuesday “removed a problem crocodile.” The removal came in the form of a fatal gunshot, supported by Indigenous elders, community members and federal Parks and Wildlife officials. The animal was then given to an Aboriginal tribe in Bulla, who prepared the crocodile for a traditional feast.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the meal consisted of crocodile tail soup, barbecued croc and meat wrapped in banana leaves to be cooked underground.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Remote police sergeant Andrew McBride said the meal left many people with “full bellies.”

McBride said crocodiles like this one have been spotted in new areas due to recent flooding in Australia’s Top End, the country’s tropical region in northern parts of the nation. Before the feast, officials hosted an “opportunistic crocodile safety session” with children in the community to give them an “up-close look at the dangers within our waterways.”

Northern Territory Police Commander Kylie Anderson said crocodiles pose a “significant risk” to the safety of locals near the Baines River.

“Thanks to the seamless collaboration between Parks and Wildlife, our remote police staff and local residents we were able to safely remove the large saltie and maintain the safety of the community,” he said. “There’s never a dull moment in remote policing.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Environment rangers, Parks and Water Security reminded locals only to swim in areas where there are designated permission signs.

The rural township of Bulla, Victoria reported a population of about 1,570 in 2023.

The crocodile was killed about 700 km southwest of Darwin, near the West Australian border.

Story continues below advertisement