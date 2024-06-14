Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive in northwest Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service responded to a fatal collision on the northwest corner of the city’s ring road Thursday night.
Motorists were advised to avoid Anthony Henday Drive eastbound between Ray Gibbon Drive and the Yellowhead Highway for several hours while police investigated the fatal two-vehicle collision, an advisory issued just after 10 p.m. said.
It’s not known how many people were killed.
— More to come…
