Legault government pursuing controversial ‘third link’ in Quebec City

The Quebec government is moving ahead with a controversial transportation project in the provincial capital.

Premier François Legault announced Thursday his government is planning to build a third bridge connecting Quebec City with suburbs across the St. Lawrence River.

Legault says the so-called “third link” is important for economic security, in case one of the two existing bridges were to close.

The announcement comes a day after Quebec’s pension fund manager — Caisse de dépôt — released a report saying a third link is not justified and would barely reduce car traffic.

The government abandoned the project last year but revived it after losing a Quebec City byelection in the fall.

Legault is also giving the green light to a multibillion-dollar tramway project in the capital.

