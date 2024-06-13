Menu

Politics

Legault government pursuing controversial ‘third link’ in Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
Related: The Legault government is in damage control mode as the premier navigates what may be his party's biggest internal crisis since the CAQ took power in 2018. After breaking a major campaign promise about a bridge between Quebec City and Lévis last week, Legault called angry members of his team to his office in a bid to calm the situation. Global's Dan Spector reports – Apr 25, 2023
The Quebec government is moving ahead with a controversial transportation project in the provincial capital.

Premier François Legault announced Thursday his government is planning to build a third bridge connecting Quebec City with suburbs across the St. Lawrence River.

Legault says the so-called “third link” is important for economic security, in case one of the two existing bridges were to close.

The announcement comes a day after Quebec’s pension fund manager — Caisse de dépôt — released a report saying a third link is not justified and would barely reduce car traffic.

The government abandoned the project last year but revived it after losing a Quebec City byelection in the fall.

Legault is also giving the green light to a multibillion-dollar tramway project in the capital.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

