Canada

Pro-Palestinian encampment members say McGill’s latest offer is ‘laughable’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
Related: It's been more than six weeks since pro-Palestinian protestors have been occupying McGill university's lower field. Their list of demands includes that the university sever ties with Iseali academic institutions and pull investments complicit in what they call a Palestinian genocide. Now, McGill is making a move and offering a new proposal, in an attempt to get the encampment off its campus. Global's Felicia Parrillo explains.
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment who have been occupying part of McGill University’s downtown Montreal campus since April say the school’s latest offer falls far short of what’s needed to get them to leave.

Several groups involved in the encampment issued a joint statement describing the latest offer as “laughable” and an “immaterial response” to their demands.

McGill issued a new offer on Monday that included a proposal to review its investments in weapons manufacturers and grant amnesty to protesting students.

The university said it also offered to disclose more investments to include holdings below $500,000 and to support Palestinian students displaced by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The encampment members say the administration continues to delay taking substantive action on divestment and that the university’s latest offer contains no concrete plan to cut ties with Israeli institutions.

They say their demands are straightforward, beginning with the immediate reallocation of funds from investments in companies tied to Israel’s military.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

