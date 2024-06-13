Boston man charged in rental scam in Peterborough, Ont., more victims likely: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Boston faces fraud charges following an investigation into a rental scam in Peterborough, Ont., according to police.

Peterborough police say on Monday their fraud unit received reports of two incidents of fraud via a rental scam.

Both cases involved individuals who responded to an ad on Facebook Marketplace for an apartment for rent in the area of Brock and Reid streets.

Police say each victim was given a tour of the apartment and each sent $1,000 to secure the same apartment.

However, the purported landlord then cut off contact with the victims, who were never given access to the apartment.

Investigators attended the apartment and arrested a suspect.

Nigel Chiwara, 22, of Boston, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000. He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Peterborough on July 23.

Police say they released his name as they believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. Const. Ryan Black at 705-876-1122 ext. 214 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.