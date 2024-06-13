Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boston man charged in rental scam in Peterborough, Ont., more victims likely: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
Peterborough Police Service badge View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., arrested a man following an investigation into a rental scam. Police believe there may be more victims. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Boston faces fraud charges following an investigation into a rental scam in Peterborough, Ont., according to police.

Peterborough police say on Monday their fraud unit received reports of two incidents of fraud via a rental scam.

Both cases involved individuals who responded to an ad on Facebook Marketplace for an apartment for rent in the area of Brock and Reid streets.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say each victim was given a tour of the apartment and each sent $1,000 to secure the same apartment.

However, the purported landlord then cut off contact with the victims, who were never given access to the apartment.

Investigators attended the apartment and arrested a suspect.

Trending Now

Nigel Chiwara, 22, of Boston, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000. He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Peterborough on July 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they released his name as they believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. Const. Ryan Black at 705-876-1122 ext. 214 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices