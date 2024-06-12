Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman struck by ‘volleyball-sized rock’ while driving on Highway 1 has died

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 1:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Volleyball-sized rock was object that smashed car windshield on Highway 1'
Volleyball-sized rock was object that smashed car windshield on Highway 1
The B.C. Highway Patrol says a 'volleyball-sized' rock was the object that hit a car windshield on Highway 1 in Burnaby on Thursday, sending the driver of the car to hospital in critical condition. Aaron McArthur reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The woman who was struck by a “volleyball-sized rock” while driving on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., last week has died, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, as the driver was heading west on the freeway at Willingdon Avenue.

At the time, the BC Highway Patrol said an “unknown object” had smashed through the vehicle’s front windshield, hitting the driver and leaving them in critical condition.

Investigators later determined the object was a large rock.

The highway patrol confirmed Wednesday that the victim was a 34-year-old woman, and said they were still investigating where the rock came from.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police do not believe it was dropped from an overpass.

Click to play video: 'B.C. driver in critical condition after unknown object crashed through windshield'
B.C. driver in critical condition after unknown object crashed through windshield
Trending Now

“This is a very rare incident,” Cpl. Melissa Jongema with BC Highway Patrol told Global News in a previous interview.

Story continues below advertisement

“Usually when we have people injured in collisions on the highway, it is a result of impairment or a rockslide or another vehicle not maintaining their lane. Wildlife even. But to have an object come through a windshield is not common.”

The collision resulted in a multi-hour closure of Highway 1 westbound, snarling regional traffic for much of the day.

Investigators still want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera video recorded on that stretch of the highway during that period of Thursday morning.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices