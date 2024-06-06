Menu

Traffic

Driver critical after ‘unknown object’ through windshield, Highway 1 closed westbound in Burnaby

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 4:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Spring and summer are busy times for road construction'
Traffic Tips: Spring and summer are busy times for road construction
WATCH: Warmer weather means the start of summer road construction season, and with it comes a reminder to drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones. As Katelin Owsianski reports, the 14th annual Cone Zone Campaign is underway, encouraging drivers to do their part to protect roadside workers – May 21, 2024
One person is in critical condition after an “unknown object” went through the window of their vehicle on the freeway in Burnaby, police said Thursday.

The incident snarled traffic on the freeway, with the route closed to westbound traffic at the Willingdon exit.

The BC Highway Patrol said investigators were on scene searching for the object, and that the driver of a white sedan had been taken to hospital.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was notified of the incident at 11:23 a.m., and deployed multiple units including advanced care paramedics.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Drivers are being told to avoid the route, and people already on the freeway are being told to exit at Kensington Avenue.

The RCMP Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has deployed to the scene, and warned of “significant delays” related to the investigation “for several hours.”

More to come…

