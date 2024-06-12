Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire conditions, outlook for season

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
Federal ministers provide a wildfire forecast and update for Canada. Wilkinson said that the current expected areas of highest fire risk have shifted from British Columbia to the prairie provinces and to the majority of the Northwest Territories, with a "higher likelihood of above-normal fire activity" across all of Canada for June.
B.C. officials are holding a press conference to provide an update on wildfire conditions around the province, and what British Columbians should expect in the coming months ahead.

The press conference is scheduled to begin with B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma at 12:30 p.m.

Global News will livestream the update and have it in this article.

B.C. Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston and BC Wildfire Service officials will also speak.

According to the BC Wildfire Service map, there are currently 108 active wildfires burning around B.C.

Wildfire starts have dramatically decreased this year compared with 2023, for this time of year.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there have been 223 wildfire starts between April 1 and June 12.

For the same period last year, there were 426 wildfire starts.

— More to come …

