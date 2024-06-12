B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire conditions, outlook for season

See more sharing options

B.C. officials are holding a press conference to provide an update on wildfire conditions around the province, and what British Columbians should expect in the coming months ahead.

The press conference is scheduled to begin with B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma at 12:30 p.m.

B.C. Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston and BC Wildfire Service officials will also speak.

According to the BC Wildfire Service map, there are currently 108 active wildfires burning around B.C.

Wildfire starts have dramatically decreased this year compared with 2023, for this time of year.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there have been 223 wildfire starts between April 1 and June 12.

For the same period last year, there were 426 wildfire starts.

— More to come …