Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

RCMP find body in area of Molson believed to be of missing woman

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 11:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP search area northeast of Winnipeg for woman who disappeared Thursday'
RCMP search area northeast of Winnipeg for woman who disappeared Thursday
RCMP believe they've found the body of missing woman Brittany Storey, who disappeared last week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP believe they’ve found the body of missing woman Brittany Storey, who disappeared last week.

The 29-year-old was reported missing last Thursday, when police were told she was driving in the Rennie area while on a group chat with friends, when she said she struck a tree and the call was lost.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police were unable to track her or the vehicle down, and were given information over the weekend that led them to the Molson, Manitoba area.

Trending Now

And then at around noon Tuesday, RCMP say they found a submerged vehicle in a pond in the Molson area with a body inside, believed to be Storey’s.

An autopsy has yet to be conducted and the investigation continues.

Advertisement
More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices