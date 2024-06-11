RCMP find body in area of Molson believed to be of missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP believe they’ve found the body of missing woman Brittany Storey, who disappeared last week.

The 29-year-old was reported missing last Thursday, when police were told she was driving in the Rennie area while on a group chat with friends, when she said she struck a tree and the call was lost.

Police were unable to track her or the vehicle down, and were given information over the weekend that led them to the Molson, Manitoba area.

And then at around noon Tuesday, RCMP say they found a submerged vehicle in a pond in the Molson area with a body inside, believed to be Storey’s.

An autopsy has yet to be conducted and the investigation continues.