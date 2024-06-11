Menu

Canada

Ottawa names commissioner to grow its nightlife economy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2024 4:42 pm
1 min read
The City of Ottawa is hiring a new commissioner to grow its nightlife economy and help change its image as the "town that fun forgot." The Supreme Court of Canada and Justice and Confederation Building of Parliament Hill are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024. View image in full screen
The City of Ottawa is hiring a new commissioner to grow its nightlife economy and help change its image as the "town that fun forgot." The Supreme Court of Canada and Justice and Confederation Building of Parliament Hill are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The City of Ottawa is hiring a new commissioner to grow its nightlife economy and help change its image as the “town that fun forgot.”

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe introduced Mathieu Grondin as Ottawa’s new nightlife commissioner on Tuesday.

Grondin is tasked with developing and promoting Ottawa’s nightlife economy and says he will implement an action plan to support exciting, inclusive and safe nightlife in the city.

He says he is humbled and excited to be the city’s first ever nightlife commissioner and he thinks that “Ottawa is the city that fun’s going to remember.”

Grondin was born and raised in Montreal and led the publication of two studies that informed the development of Montreal’s nightlife policy. He also launched a global forum dedicated to nighttime governance.

Ottawa city council voted last year to introduce a new Ottawa nightlife economy action plan beyond bar and restaurant activity, focusing on live entertainment and cultural activities during the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. period.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

