Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in central Edmonton

A 58-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in central Edmonton on Monday morning.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the area of 124th Street and 112th Avenue in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing 124th Street when he was struck by a vehicle heading south.

EMS treated the man and took him to hospital where he was declared dead, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The 74-year-old man driving the vehicle remained on scene. Police said impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.

Charges against the drive are pending, according to police.

This is the second pedestrian fatality in Edmonton in as many days. On Sunday night, a man died and a woman was injured when they were struck by a vehicle in the area of 120th Street and 113th Avenue.

Police said there have been six pedestrian deaths in Edmonton this year. At this time last year, there had been two pedestrian fatalities in the city.