Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in central Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 5:26 pm
1 min read
File: Edmonton police badge. View image in full screen
File: Edmonton police badge. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 58-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in central Edmonton on Monday morning.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the area of 124th Street and 112th Avenue in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing 124th Street when he was struck by a vehicle heading south.

EMS treated the man and took him to hospital where he was declared dead, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 74-year-old man driving the vehicle remained on scene. Police said impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.

Charges against the drive are pending, according to police.

This is the second pedestrian fatality in Edmonton in as many days. On Sunday night, a man died and a woman was injured when they were struck by a vehicle in the area of 120th Street and 113th Avenue.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said there have been six pedestrian deaths in Edmonton this year. At this time last year, there had been two pedestrian fatalities in the city.

Click to play video: 'Southeast Edmonton residents call for safety upgrades after fatal crash on 17 Street'
Southeast Edmonton residents call for safety upgrades after fatal crash on 17 Street
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices