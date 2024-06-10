Menu

Traffic

1 dead after SUV hits 2 pedestrians in central Edmonton late Sunday night

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
A man died and a woman was injured late Sunday night when they were struck by an SUV near 120th Street and 113th Avenue.

Police said they were walking on the road and the driver didn’t see them.

It happened just before midnight, at around 11:50 p.m., Edmonton police said.

In a news release Monday, police said the SUV was travelling north on 120th Street from 113th Avenue when the two people were hit.

The man, 47, suffered “significant injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS,” police said. The woman, 30, ran away and was found at a nearby coffee shop. She had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS, EPS said.

Police added: “Neither drugs nor alcohol on the part of the driver contributed to the collision.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the collision is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567.

