‘An epidemic in our city’: Licence requirement suggested to curb renovictions in London

City staff in London, Ont., have tabled some bylaw tweaks that they hope can deter landlords seeking to evict under “bad faith” pretenses – also known as “renovictions.”

The main focus of the recommendation is the introduction of a $400 licence requirement in order to complete renovations requiring an eviction. Landlords would also need to get a report from a qualified professional basically confirming that any planned renovations are required.

At a meeting of the community and protective services committee on Monday, members approved the recommendations, which will move on to council for final approval. At this point, staff believe bylaw changes could be ready for the beginning of 2025.

Committee chair Coun. David Ferreira spoke harshly about the impact of renovictions on the community, calling it an “epidemic in our city” that has resulted in a “systematic drive to increase our rents.”

“People are being systematically forced to leave their homes, families are getting kicked out, then from their neighbourhoods and then from their communities, and sometimes the city itself,” he said.

“It’s strained relationships, pulled kids out of school, it’s causing anxiety for many individuals at this very moment. The fear of being renovicted is a real fear that people are thinking about and they’re stressing about.”

Jordan Smith, chair of the Carling-Stoneybrook chapter of London ACORN, says the tenant advocacy group finds “a lot in here to like about this bill” but said there is one “glaring omission.”

“And that’s the accommodation factor.… Landlords who are going to displace tenants through legitimate rent eviction, (should be) required to accommodate tenants, to set them up in equivalent accommodations, and if necessary, to provide a rental top-up.”

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis, in an interview before the meeting, said the recommendations are missing information on penalties for violations, though he noted that staff have said that information will come later.

He also raised concerns about cost recovery and pointed to Hamilton as an example, with its licensing fee costing $715. The staff report says the changes would require six new positions – two each in enforcement, customer service and program support – at a total annual cost of $581,000. The report also notes that the $400 licensing fee would not cover the additional staffing costs.

“I don’t want to discourage landlords from doing repairs they need to do but I’m also really, really cautious about putting added pressures on the tax bill,” Lewis said.

“You’re talking about thousands (of dollars) if you’re talking about something that requires a tenant to be displaced. So putting that $400 licence on should not be onerous to the good landlords.”

Ferreira added during the committee meeting that the city is planning other measures to address the issue and took the opportunity Monday to address bad-faith landlords directly.

“When your business model comes at a cost of the basic human rights for people, expect the people to respond, expect the loopholes to close.”

A public participation meeting on the subject will be held July 15.