Canada

Ottawa to give Quebec $750M for surge in temporary immigrants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2024 4:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More fallout after Legault threatens immigration referendum'
More fallout after Legault threatens immigration referendum
Related: There is more political fallout in the immigration battle between Quebec and Ottawa. Opposition parties in Quebec City are accusing Premier François Legault of being all talk and no action. This comes one day after Legault threatened to hold a referendum on immigration if the federal government doesn't meet Quebec's demands by the end of June. Global's Franca Mignacca reports – Apr 10, 2024
Quebec Premier François Legault say Ottawa is offering $750 million to help pay for a surge in temporary immigrants to the province.

Legault had been asking Ottawa for $1 billion to cover costs incurred from 2021 to 2023.

The news comes as the two leaders met today in Quebec City following Legault’s demands that Ottawa reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province and pay the costs linked to housing and caring for them and their children.

In addition to the payment, Ottawa is committing to treat claims by asylum seekers more quickly and to work with other provinces to distribute would-be refugees across the country, documents show.

Ottawa is also pledging to “improve the integrity” of the country’s visa system and to ensure more temporary foreign workers know how to speak French.

Legault has long complained that the number of temporary immigrants to the province — including asylum seekers, students and workers — has “exploded” to 560,000, a number he says has doubled in the past two years and has put a strain on social services.

Click to play video: 'Premier Legault threatens a referendum on immigration'
Premier Legault threatens a referendum on immigration
