Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pivot Airlines finally touches down at Waterloo International Airport

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 3:25 pm
2 min read
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. View image in full screen
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four years after initially announcing a potential move to Waterloo Region, Pivot Airlines has begun to use YKF as a base for charter and maintenance operations.

The company announced new ownership on Monday alongside the fact that it would finally touch down at the Waterloo International Airport.

“We have been interested in moving our maintenance base and commencing scheduled airline services from The Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) for some time now and this transaction provides us with the first opportunity to do so,” CEO Eric Edmondson stated.

“Our market research has indicated a significant unmet need for reliable scheduled airline services from Waterloo Region, and although YKF is not the only airport we intend to operate from in Southern Ontario, the availability of experienced local maintenance personnel ready to join Pivot’s team and hangar facilities provided through Fliteline have made this an easy decision for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Four years ago, the airline’s plans to use the airport in Breslau were waylaid, in part due to COVID-19.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Pivot focused on providing essential services during the pandemic and has expanded that offering with today’s announcement of additional CRJ aircraft to serve our charter market where we focus on providing service to remote communities and essential service flights,” a spokesperson for the company told Global News in an email.

The company has provided dozens of evacuation flights from floods and fires over the past few years.

Trending Now
More on Canada

But as part of Tuesday’s announcement, Pivot said it would be adding three Dash8-400 planes to its fleet.

“With the addition of the Dash 8-400 we believe we will be ideally positioned to start commercial service form YKF and other southern Ontario airports.”

When it initially announced the move to Waterloo Regional Airport, the company said it would offer service from YKF and Ottawa, Toronto, Windsor and Montreal but those plans appear to have changed for now.

“We think YKF holds a lot of potential for successful commercial services focused on the business and pleasure markets,” the spokesperson said.

While the company noted its essential service flights, it made major headlines in 2022 when several crew members aboard one of its planes were detained for months after cocaine was found on board a plane.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices