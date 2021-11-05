New budget airline says planes will fly from Waterloo Region to Montreal, Ottawa next year

Send this page to someone via email

Pivot Airlines says tickets are now on sale for travel from Waterloo Region to Montreal and Ottawa as the company will finally have planes in the air early next year.

It says service between Waterloo Region and Ottawa will begin on Feb. 19 while planes will start travelling to Montreal from Waterloo Region on March 21.

“We believe that while Toronto Pearson is a world-class global hub, regional airports like the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) offer a better, more seamless, and hassle-free alternative for regional travel,” Pivot Airlines CEO Eric Edmondson stated.

The company says it began operating out of Pearson Airport in June 2020, with a focus “on providing essential air service connecting healthcare and resource sector workers as well as supply chains across Canada and into South America.”

It says it will continue to offer charter service out of Pearson and Waterloo airports.

The airline, which bills itself as a value carrier, first announced last September that it had reached an agreement to begin flying out of YKF.

At the time of last year’s announcement, Brock Henderson, Pivot’s vice president of operations control, told Global News that “tickets are anticipated to cost between $90 and about $250 plus taxes and fees.”

He described Pivot Airlines as “a new company which draws from a legacy of 25 years as a partner carrier for two different Canadian major airlines.”

Henderson said the company was also looking to expand to two other Ontario markets which have recently lost service with an eye towards cross-border travel down the road.

