Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New budget airline says planes will fly from Waterloo Region to Montreal, Ottawa next year

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 3:54 pm
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. View image in full screen
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Pivot Airlines says tickets are now on sale for travel from Waterloo Region to Montreal and Ottawa as the company will finally have planes in the air early next year.

It says service between Waterloo Region and Ottawa will begin on Feb. 19 while planes will start travelling to Montreal from Waterloo Region on March 21.

Read more: New airline to offer service between Waterloo and Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal

“We believe that while Toronto Pearson is a world-class global hub, regional airports like the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) offer a better, more seamless, and hassle-free alternative for regional travel,” Pivot Airlines CEO Eric Edmondson stated.

The company says it began operating out of Pearson Airport in June 2020, with a focus “on providing essential air service connecting healthcare and resource sector workers as well as supply chains across Canada and into South America.”

Story continues below advertisement

It says it will continue to offer charter service out of Pearson and Waterloo airports.

The airline, which bills itself as a value carrier, first announced last September that it had reached an agreement to begin flying out of YKF.

At the time of last year’s announcement, Brock Henderson, Pivot’s vice president of operations control, told Global News that “tickets are anticipated to cost between $90 and about $250 plus taxes and fees.”

Read more: Waterloo International Airport expansion gets underway, to double in size

He described Pivot Airlines as “a new company which draws from a legacy of 25 years as a partner carrier for two different Canadian major airlines.”

Henderson said the company was also looking to expand to two other Ontario markets which have recently lost service with an eye towards cross-border travel down the road.

Click to play video: 'Rising cost of air travel' Rising cost of air travel
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagOttawa news tagmontreal news tagWaterloo airport tagPivot Airlines tagPivot Airlines Waterloo tagPivot Airlines Waterloo Montreal tagPivot Airlines Waterloo Ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers