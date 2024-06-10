Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U of T says pro-Palestinian protesters rejected latest offer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2024 2:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U of T faculty members risk discipline over encampment support'
U of T faculty members risk discipline over encampment support
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of Toronto says pro-Palestinian protesters who set up camp on campus more than a month ago have rejected a proposal similar to what protesters at other schools have accepted.

The university says the proposal sent last Thursday offered expedited processes for considering the protesters’ demands around divestment of companies profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza and greater transparency on investments.

It says administrators also confirmed the school doesn’t have any direct investments in such companies, including any that produce armaments.

The university says the proposal was “commensurate with or more comprehensive than the agreements that have resolved encampments at peer institutions.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

U of T has said it will not, however, cut ties with Israeli universities, as protesters have demanded.

Administrators say they are open to meeting with representatives of the encampment again “when there are productive reasons for doing so,” but will also continue to pursue an injunction that would allow police to clear the encampment.

Story continues below advertisement

Protest organizers were set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon. Students set up the encampment on May 2 to call on the university to cut its ties with Israel over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Trending Now

Protesters said they were joining students at other universities in Canada and the United states in setting up camps to call on their schools to disclose ties with the Israeli government, divest from Israeli companies and terminate partnerships with Israeli academic institutions that operated under parameters they opposed.

Click to play video: 'Israel rescues 4 hostages in central Gaza in largest operation to date'
Israel rescues 4 hostages in central Gaza in largest operation to date
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices