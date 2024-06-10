SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Wildfire that forced Fort Nelson evacuation now ‘under control,’ officials say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
B.C. wildfires: Fort Nelson evacuees returning home
It's the date residents of Fort Nelson have been waiting for, for more than two weeks. People are now allowed back into the town and surrounding communities as of this morning, after being forced from their homes on May 10 because of wildfires. Emily Lazatin reports – May 27, 2024
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.

The BC Wildfire Service says in a social media statement that the 123-square-kilometre fire in northeastern B.C. is not expected to grow beyond its current boundary.

All evacuation alerts connected to the fire have been lifted.

Fort Nelson faces new setback as it recovers from wildfires
The Parker Lake blaze came within a few kilometres of Fort Nelson on May 10, prompting the evacuation of most of the town.

The fire destroyed four homes and damaged several other properties.

Rain and cooler temperatures have allowed crews to reduce the wildfire, which is mainly smouldering in the ground, although the service says residents can still expect to see smoke coming from the perimeter.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

