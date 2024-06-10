Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial begins in B.C. shooting that killed innocent 15-year-old riding in parents’ car

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 9:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial begins for man charged in 2018 Vancouver shooting that killed innocent teen'
Trial begins for man charged in 2018 Vancouver shooting that killed innocent teen
The trial has begun for Kane Carter, a man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in a Vancouver gangland shooting that killed innocent teenager Alfred Wong. Rumina Daya reports
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six years after 15-year-old Alfred Wong was killed by a stray bullet while riding in his parents’ car on a busy Vancouver street, the man accused of firing the gun is facing trial.

Kane Carter has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Wong and another man in the Jan. 13, 2018 shooting.

Click to play video: 'First court appearance for man charged with killing Alfred Wong'
First court appearance for man charged with killing Alfred Wong

The Coquitlam teen and his parents were driving along Broadway at Ontario Street when he was caught in the gangland crossfire.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was struck by a single bullet which entered the right side of his chest and did not exit his body,” Crown prosecutor Don Montrichard told the court in his opening arguments.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“That bullet struck several of Alfred Wong’s major internal organs and as a result of the injuries he almost immediately lost consciousness.”

The court heard that the teen cried out before he collapsed, a moment captured on dash camera video the prosecution said the jury will see later in the trial.

Wong died two days later, but it would be another four years before Carter was charged.

On Monday, the 28-year-old entered the B.C. Supreme Court room in Vancouver using a walker.

Justice Catherine Wedge warned the jury to be aware of potential unconscious biases and not to jump to conclusions because the accused is a Black man.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police announce arrest and charge in 2018 Vancouver gang shooting'
Vancouver police announce arrest and charge in 2018 Vancouver gang shooting
Trending Now

Carter has also pleaded not guilty to murdering Kevin Whiteside, 23, who police allege was in Vancouver to kill rival gangster Matthew Navas-Rivas when he was shot dead himself. Navas-Rivas was shot dead months later in East Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Carter also pleaded not guilty Monday to aggravated assault in connection with a third victim, Shaiful Khondoker, who is slated to testify in the trial.

The case will hinge on the Crown’s ability to prove the shooter’s identity.

The jury is slated to hear from roughly 50 witnesses along with video and photo evidence, but prosecutors acknowledge that their case is almost entirely circumstantial and that they won’t try and prove motive.

No witnesses saw or security video recorded who pulled the trigger, and the murder weapon was never recovered.

The trial is slated to end in late November.

— with files from Rumina Daya

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices