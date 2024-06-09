South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department temporary closure

Send this page to someone via email

Once again, there is a temporary service interruption at South Okanagan General Hospital.

A press release from Interior Health states that the emergency department hours will be disrupted due to ‘physician availability.’

On Sunday, June 9 from 9 p.m. to Monday, June 10 at 7 a.m. emergency services will be inaccessible however all other inpatient services will continue as normal at the hospital.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” states the press release.

Patients can access emergency care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

It is recommended that if you are unsure if an emergency room visit is needed to call HealthLink at 8-11 or visit http://www.healthlinkbc.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dieticians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.