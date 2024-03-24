Menu

Health

Another temporary closure for South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 4:07 pm
1 min read
FILE. South Okanagan General Hospital’s emergency department has been temporarily closed due to a physician shortage. View image in full screen
FILE. South Okanagan General Hospital’s emergency department has been temporarily closed due to a physician shortage. Shelby Thom / Global News
Oliver and area residents are again facing reduced emergency department hours at South Okanagan General Hospital due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health said there will be no emergency services from 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, to 7 a.m. on Monday, March 25. Patients will have to access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

People in the community who need emergency care for life-threatening conditions should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

The emergency department was temporarily closed many times last year due to a shortage of physicians to cover shifts.  

“It’s frustrating to continue to hear about these closures and get these closures,” Oliver’s mayor, Martin Johansen, told Global News in December.

“I think we’ve had almost five in the last week (when Oliver made the comment), and the weekend was significant with a 24-hour closure and a 12-hour closure, as well.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

