Another temporary closure for South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department

Oliver and area residents are again facing reduced emergency department hours at South Okanagan General Hospital due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health said there will be no emergency services from 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, to 7 a.m. on Monday, March 25. Patients will have to access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

People in the community who need emergency care for life-threatening conditions should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

The emergency department was temporarily closed many times last year due to a shortage of physicians to cover shifts.

“It’s frustrating to continue to hear about these closures and get these closures,” Oliver’s mayor, Martin Johansen, told Global News in December.

“I think we’ve had almost five in the last week (when Oliver made the comment), and the weekend was significant with a 24-hour closure and a 12-hour closure, as well.”