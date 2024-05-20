Menu

Health

South Okanagan General Hospital ER to close Monday evening due to doctor shortage

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 6:47 pm
1 min read
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE - The emergency department entrance at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C. The ER is closing from 7 p.m. on Monday until 7 a.m. on Tuesday due to a doctor shortage. Global News
Due to limited physician availability, Oliver residents will again have limited access to the ER at South Okanagan General Hospital on Monday night.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Monday to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Interior Health said in a press release.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7 but during a closure such as this, patients are asked access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

There have been numerous temporary closures in the last 12 months, and there’s been an ongoing call for change from town officials.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811, or visit HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

