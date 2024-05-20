South Okanagan General Hospital ER to close Monday evening due to doctor shortage

Send this page to someone via email

Due to limited physician availability, Oliver residents will again have limited access to the ER at South Okanagan General Hospital on Monday night.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Monday to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Interior Health said in a press release.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7 but during a closure such as this, patients are asked access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

There have been numerous temporary closures in the last 12 months, and there’s been an ongoing call for change from town officials.

2:43 Interior Health responds to growing safety concerns

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811, or visit HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.