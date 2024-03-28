Menu

Headline link
Health

South Okanagan General Hospital to undergo another temporary emergency department closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of the emergency department entrance at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C. Global News
South Okanagan General Hospital will undergo yet another temporary emergency department closure.

An ongoing issue for the past two years at the only hospital in the small community of Oliver, this week’s 11-hour closure is once again staff related, with Interior Health saying it’s due to limited physician availability.

The closure will begin Thursday evening (March 28) at 8 p.m., and end Friday morning (March 29) at 7 a.m.

If patients need care during those hours, Interior Health says they can access care 40 minutes north at Penticton Regional Hospital.

“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital,” said Interior Health.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

