Mini World Cup unites hundreds of kids in Rutland, B.C.

A huge soccer tournament brought 850 B.C. kids together to play in a Mini World Cup.

The players between the ages of 7-years-old and 10-years-old met at the Rutland Sports Field on Sunday in Kelowna, B.C.

“It started with a handful of teams and it just continues to grow this year is by far the biggest year. We have 58 teams from across the Okanagan Valley,” said Caryn Richardson, Rutland Youth Soccer Board.

Each team chooses a country to represent and plays in the World Cup tournament. They sport the team colours and facepaint and do their best to make their chosen country proud.

“I think soccer is catching on the development programs are really moving we are getting better and better grass route programs throughout the Okanagan,” said Richardson.

The tournament has been going on for 22 years and during the event, the kids also participate in a parade where they wave their country’s flags and banners.