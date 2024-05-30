Calgary has unveiled a new professional women’s soccer team

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary soccer fans will have a new team to cheer for as another club joins the city’s growing sports landscape.

The Calgary Wild FC are officially the city’s first female professional soccer team and is one of six that will take part in the new Northern Super League.

The goal of the women’s professional league is to provide young athletes in the province a chance to play in their own backyard.

Wild FC will call McMahon stadium their home with no seating cap restrictions. There will also be a new FIFA PRO approved field, which will also attract international soccer hosting opportunities.

Wild FC will begin play in spring 2025.