Sports

Calgary has unveiled a new professional women’s soccer team

By Moses Woldu Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 11:05 pm
1 min read
Calgary Wild FC unveiled as new women’s soccer team
A new franchise is set to make sports history in Calgary. Calgary Wild FC will usher in a new era for women's professional soccer. Moses Woldu has the details on where they'll play and what it will mean for young Alberta hopefuls.
Calgary soccer fans will have a new team to cheer for as another club joins the city’s growing sports landscape.

The Calgary Wild FC are officially the city’s first female professional soccer team and is one of six that will take part in the new Northern Super League.

The goal of the women’s professional league is to provide young athletes in the province a chance to play in their own backyard.

Wild FC will call McMahon stadium their home with no seating cap restrictions.  There will also be a new FIFA PRO approved field, which will also attract international soccer hosting opportunities.

Wild FC will begin play in spring 2025.

