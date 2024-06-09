Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man and return stolen $6,000 mountain bike

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after he was seen by an off-duty police officer with a stolen mountain bike.

Salmon Arm RCMP stated in a press release that on June 5, a man reported that his Santa Cruz mountain bike was stolen.

The bike is valued at $6,000 and the RCMP says it was left unsecured in front of an office building in the 800 block of 16th Street NE in Salmon Arm, B.C.

Two days later the off-duty RCMP member was on a walk and reported to on-duty members that he saw a man riding the stolen bike.

“The off-duty member followed on foot to maintain a visual of the bicycle’s location until uniformed members arrived,” said Const. Andrew Hodges in a press release.

The on-duty members arrived and arrested a 55-year-old man for ‘possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.’

“This is a great example of our officers always looking to serve our community, whether on or off duty. Salmon Arm RCMP members work here, live and play in Salmon Arm and the surrounding area and always have an eye open, no matter if they’re in uniform or not,” said Hodges in a press release.

The mountain bike has been returned to the original owner.