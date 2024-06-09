Menu

Sports

Max Verstappen wins 3rd straight Canadian Grand Prix for his 60th Formula 1 victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 9, 2024 4:42 pm
1 min read
MONTREAL (AP) — Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix for the third straight year Sunday for the Red Bull star’s 60th Formula 1 victory and sixth in nine races this season.

The 25-year-old Dutchman started second in the rain alongside pole-sitter George Russell, took control early as the sun came out and dominated again at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame in the Saint Lawrence River.

Verstappen finished 3.879 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in the 70-lap race on the 2.71-mile (4.36-kilometer) road course.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race, in Montreal, Sunday, June 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race, in Montreal, Sunday, June 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Mercedes took the next two spots, with Russell third and seven-time Montreal winner Lewis Hamilton fourth. Oscar Piastri was fifth for McLaren, followed by Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, the lone Canadian in the race.

Last year in Montreal, Verstappen started from the pole and led every lap. He has won the last three world championships.

Verstappen started second Sunday on a tiebreaker after having the same lap time as Russell in qualifying Saturday. Russell got the pole because he posted the time first.

More to come.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

