Creative Chaos draws thousands to the Vernon Recreation Complex

Creative Chaos is more than just a craft show, it’s one of the biggest tourist events in Vernon, B.C.

The annual event draws crowds of nearly 15,000 people over three days at the Vernon Recreation Complex.

“There are a couple of reasons[for the high attendance]. First of all, it’s free. It’s free to get in so we do ask for a donation for the food bank, but we bring in artisans from all over Canada,” said Ingrid Baron, Creative Chaos chair.

There are approximately 226 artisans and crafters at the event offering pottery, woodwork, jewelry, clothing and all kinds of food.

“Not only do the customers love coming here, but the vendors love coming here,” Baron said.

Creative Chaos started in 1975, originally focused on students who were bussed in from the area to sell their crafts. The event has grown every year since, Baron said.

It’s hard not to find something you want to bring home, whether you come with something in mind or not.

Shirley Hoffmann owns the company called Vernon Classic Creations and has been attending the event as a vendor for three years.

“We have handbags, wallets, retreat bags, you name it, we’ve got it,” Hoffmann said, adding that her products are made with 100 per cent cotton or faux leather.

“We buy [mateirals]… mostly at the quilt shops and a few of the other fabric shops around town. We use the high-end products.”

Hoffmann said she sees repeat customers every year and sells approximately 12-15 bags each day at the event.

Creative Chaos also features performances from local talent, wine and liquor tastings and a food court. The show continues Sunday until 4 p.m.