National

Sports

Sergei Bobrovsky stones Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of Cup Final

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted June 8, 2024 11:12 pm
1 min read
Oilers lose game one to Panthers View image in full screen
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky falls to the ice during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Edmonton Oilers Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin). AP Photo/Michael Laughlin
Sergei Bobrovsky recorded a 32-save shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Saturday night in game one of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers scored on their first shot of the game with Carter Verhaeghe finishing off a three-on-two 3:59 into the game. The Oilers had several good scoring chances and outshot Florida 12-4 in the first. Adam Henrique went to the backhand on a breakaway but Bobrovsky made a left pad save. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins went in alone on a power play less that two minutes later. Again, Bobrovsky made a big stop.

Early in the second, Sam Bennett won a race and swept the puck in front to Evan Rodrigues, who popped a shot over Stuart Skinner’s left shouler to make it 2-0 Panthers. The Oilers again tested Bobrovsky several times but were unable to break through. Mattias Janmark had a breakaway but couldn’t force the puck under Bobrovsky.

Eetu Luostarinen scored an empty netter in the dying seconds of the third.

The Oilers were 2/2 on the penalty kill to run their streak to 30 in a row. They were 0/3 on the power play.

Skinner finished with 16 saves.

The Panthers will host game two on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

