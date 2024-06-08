Sergei Bobrovsky stones Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of Cup Final

Sergei Bobrovsky recorded a 32-save shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Saturday night in game one of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers scored on their first shot of the game with Carter Verhaeghe finishing off a three-on-two 3:59 into the game. The Oilers had several good scoring chances and outshot Florida 12-4 in the first. Adam Henrique went to the backhand on a breakaway but Bobrovsky made a left pad save. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins went in alone on a power play less that two minutes later. Again, Bobrovsky made a big stop.

Early in the second, Sam Bennett won a race and swept the puck in front to Evan Rodrigues, who popped a shot over Stuart Skinner’s left shouler to make it 2-0 Panthers. The Oilers again tested Bobrovsky several times but were unable to break through. Mattias Janmark had a breakaway but couldn’t force the puck under Bobrovsky.

Eetu Luostarinen scored an empty netter in the dying seconds of the third.

The Oilers were 2/2 on the penalty kill to run their streak to 30 in a row. They were 0/3 on the power play.

Skinner finished with 16 saves.

The Panthers will host game two on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).