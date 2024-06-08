Old bets resolved, new bets wagered as Oilers face Panthers in Stanley Cup Finals

Send this page to someone via email

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is delivering on his Oilers playoff bet with the mayor of Edmonton.

Johnson took to social media Friday in a video wishing the Edmonton Oilers lots of luck in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers — all while wearing an Oilers jersey.

“To be honest, I’d prefer not to be wearing this, but a bet’s a bet,” he said in the video.

“I promised the mayor of Edmonton, Amarjeet Sohi, that if the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars in the NHL Western Conference Final, I would wear an Oilers jersey and record a good luck video.”

After the video was posted, Sohi thanked Johnson for being “such a good sport” and asked him if he would be cheering for the Oilers during the Stanley Cup Finals.

Thank you Mayor Johnson for being such a great sport. Does that mean you're cheering for the @EdmontonOilers this round? 😁 And also, a big shout out to @DallasStars fans who made this series so memorable! Edmonton will always remember your generosity and kindness towards the… https://t.co/53cUnqCBVk — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) June 7, 2024

He also gave a shout out to Stars fans for making the Western Conference final memorable.

“Edmonton will always remember your generosity and kindness towards the Ben Stelter Foundation,” Sohi said.

Johnson is one of many prominent figures who are making good on their playoff bets.

Last month, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith challenged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to a quintessential battle of the beef. In her wager, Smith said Abbott would have to eat an Alberta rib steak on camera if the Oilers beat the Stars.

The Oilers took home the Campbell Bowl last week after defeating the Stars 2-1 in Game 6 of the best-of-seven series.

In a video posted on social media platform X on Friday, Abbott conceded to Smith.

A half-eaten steak, purchased from Burgardt’s Butcher Shop in High River, Alta., can be seen on a table in front of him.

“I gotta tell you, I’ve already had some and it is definitely the best steak I’ve ever had from Canada,” Abbott said.

“(It) must be from a cow raised in Texas.”

Smith also poked fun at Abbott in her response.

“I hope you enjoyed that delicious Alberta beef,” she said.

“Thanks for being a great sport with our bet too!”

I hope you enjoyed that delicious Alberta beef 🥩

Thanks for being a great sport with our bet too! https://t.co/OiW4ssdZDt — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 8, 2024

New bets have already been placed for the Stanley Cup Finals, where the Oilers will face off against the Panthers.

Sunrise, Fla., Mayor Mike Ryan reached out to Sohi through social media to offer yet another “friendly wager.”

“When the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup, I’ll send you a cats jersey for you to wear at your next big public event,” he said.

“What do you say, Mayor Sohi? Let’s go, cats!”

A few short hours later, Sohi answered the call.

“A lot of mayors are wearing Oilers jerseys today, and you are next,” he said.

Dear Governor @RonDeSantis, This is for all the marbles…

The Stanley Cup! 🥅 🏒 Our Edmonton Oilers are going to beat the Florida Panthers and when we do, would you send some of your finest Florida rum to Alberta for us to celebrate with? If by some miracle the Panthers win… pic.twitter.com/8qH1AbP6kH — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 8, 2024

Smith also forged a wager with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday afternoon.

“Our Edmonton Oilers are going to beat the Florida Panthers and when we do, would you send some of your finest Florida rum to Alberta for us to celebrate with?” she asked.

“If by some miracle the Panthers win the series, then I will send some fine Alberta-made whiskey down to Florida.”

DeSantis had not responded to Smith’s bet prior to publication.